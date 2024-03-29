Nigeria: NSCDC Inaugurates Female Strike Force to Secure Abuja Schools

Mr Odumosu said that the primary responsibility of the strike force was to ensure the safety of all schools in Abuja.

The FCT Commandant of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Olusola Odumosu, has inaugurated the agency's Female Strike Force to protect schools in the territory.

A statement by the command's Public Relations Officer, Samuel Idoko, on Thursday in Abuja, said the inauguration followed the completion of a three-day training for the personnel.

He said the training had equipped them with the needed skills and capabilities to carry out their duties.

According to him, the training is a follow-up to the recent meeting of all FSF Unit Commanders with the Commandant General, Ahmed Audi.

Mr Audi had charged them to be up and doing, given the reported cases of kidnapping in some parts of the country.

"The training is imperative to ensure compliance with the CG's directive on the mandate of securing schools for the safety of students and staff.

"Cases of abduction in schools must come to an end, that is the primary purpose of this training.

"We need to restore the confidence of the people in our ability to secure schools in the FCT," the commandant said.

He therefore called on schools in the FCT to register with the National Safe School Response Coordination Centre, so that they could be added to the system.

Mr Odumosu explained that the registration was free and meant to ensure better coordination and make responses to emergencies quicker and more efficient.

He assured that the training and retraining of the personnel would be held regularly to ensure prompt response to any security threat.

"We must make schools safe haven once again for children," he added.

He charged the female strike force to conduct routine patrol and surveillance of schools to prevent threats and attacks.

He also enjoined the strike force to hold periodic security awareness and enlightenment talks for students and teachers.

Mr Odumosu also directed the operatives to abide by the corps' Standard Operational Procedure in discharging their duties and avoid overzealousness in the use of force or firearms.

(NAN)