Ethiopia: Power Restored in Ethiopia

The power cut affecting Ethiopia "except Bahir Dar and surroundings" is over, the Ethiopian Electric Power announced. "Due to a problem in our system, the power has been interrupted," their statement read, not giving reasons for the power failure.

Most of the country was without power for about 18 hours on March 28.

This incident comes days after Ethiopia's Ministry of Water and Energy said it is "widely investing in power generation and infrastructural development to become an energy hub in Eastern Africa".