Ethiopia: Power Restored in Ethiopia

Pixabay
(file image)
29 March 2024
allAfrica.com

The power cut affecting Ethiopia "except Bahir Dar and surroundings" is over, the Ethiopian Electric Power announced. "Due to a problem in our system, the power has been interrupted," their statement read, not giving reasons for the power failure.

Most of the country was without power for about 18 hours on March 28.

This incident comes days after Ethiopia's Ministry of Water and Energy said it is "widely investing in power generation and infrastructural development to become an energy hub in Eastern Africa".

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.