Liberia: Cental Wants FIA Boss Suspended

The Center for Transparency and Accountability in Liberia (CENTAL) called on President Joseph Nyuma Boakai to suspend Stanley Ford, Director General of the Financial Intelligence Agency (FIA), and others who were recently linked to alleged financial malpractices at the agency.

CENTAL, in a statement released on Thursday, March 28, emphasized that the presence of individuals involved in dubious financial activities undermines the credibility of the institution and hampers its effectiveness in combating financial crimes.

On February 27, 2024, a Frontpage Africa investigation revealed that the FIA, which has the statutory mandate to investigate financial crimes, has been involved in alleged dubious financial dealings and crimes. According to the report, over US$1 million were disbursed in the name of the Comptroller, including over US$500,000 withdrawn on the same day it was transferred by the Central Bank of Liberia. Another report placed the total amount involved in the scandal to over US$6 million.

CENTAL noted in its Thursday release that the reports are not just disturbing but have the proclivity to erode citizens' and development partners' trust in the FIA and other anti-graft clothed with the authority to fight corruption and other shady financial dealings.

"If not properly disposed of, these allegations could hamper the credibility of the institution, including the outcomes of sanctions and other efforts made to enforce their very important mandate," the statement, signed by CENTAL Executive Director Anderson Miamen, stated. "For example, fines imposed on insurance companies, banks, gaming companies, and other entities for violation of financial procedures could face stiff challenges. Also, responsible institutions might hesitate to make suspicious transaction reports to FIA, as required by its 2022 amended act."

Ford, according to reliable sources, is currently being investigated by the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) -- a move that Miamen and his team have welcomed.

"This is highly welcome," the statement said. "However, given the gravity of this corruption scandal and its implications for the work and reputation of FIA and by extension the country's integrity sector, we strongly recommend an administrative sanction, pending the outcome of the ongoing investigation."

"We call on President Boakai to immediately suspend Ford, and all those at the center of the saga, as their continued presence as leaders and managers cast a dark shadow over the institution and neutralize its ability to fight financial crimes and other related crimes," the release stated.

It could be recalled that some staff of the FIA made a similar demand to the inter-ministerial committee calling for the immediate suspension of Ford.

The staff members, led by Nyema Tarley, underscore the necessity of Mr. Ford's removal to prevent any potential interference or manipulation of the investigation process.

"At this critical juncture, the integrity of the FIA must be upheld," Tarley said, reflecting the sentiments of the concerned staff. "Allowing Mr. Ford to continue in his role while under investigation casts doubt on the credibility of the entire process."

CENTAL said that the latest incident at FIA not only damages the entity's reputation but also affects the morale of staff who are working diligently and may sometimes sacrifice to perform their assigned responsibilities.

"President Boakai must act and do so now if stakeholders must have the required level of confidence in and continue to do business with the FIA," the statement said. "We want to urge institutions and individuals leading anti-corruption efforts to set very high standards for others to follow, both in and out of government."

Meanwhile, the CENTAL has also urged the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission to expedite its investigation into the matter and provide regular updates to the public.

The organization highlighted the potential damage to public trust and the credibility of the Financial Intelligence Agency if the allegations are not addressed promptly and appropriately. The organization underscored the importance of maintaining transparency and accountability in combating financial crimes to uphold the institution's mandate and credibility.