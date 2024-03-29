Gambia: State to Provide Lawyer for Alleged Murderer Arona Tine

27 March 2024
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Kemeseng Sanneh (Kexx)

Justice Ebrima Jaiteh of the Banjul High Court has passed an order directing the National Agency for Legal Aid (NALA) to represent Arona Tine, the alleged murderer of a staff of a forex bureau in Westfield, Kanifing Municipality.

The prosecution alleged that the accused person on the 19th of January 2024 at Westfield stabbed one Fatoumatta Kargbo in the chest with a knife which resulted in her death.

Arona Tine had earlier informed the court that he could get a lawyer to represent him in the case.

In the last adjourned date Justice Jaiteh told the accused person that he was charged with a very serious crime (murder) which requires him either to get a lawyer on his own or for the State to provide him with one. He was given a week to conclude his discussion with the lawyer he claimed he was talking to. Yesterday, he informed the court that he could not have a lawyer. This was when the Judge ordered NALA to represent him.

The case was adjourned till 22 April 2024.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.