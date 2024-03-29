Gambia: Lawyer Ida Drammeh Says She Only Needs 10 Minutes to Reply to UDP

Senior Counsel Ida Drammeh representing Fatoumata Jahumpa Ceesay (FJC) and Ousman Rambo Jatta has informed the Supreme Court that she only needs ten (10) minutes to make her oral arguments in the case filed by the United Democratic Party (UDP) and Madi M.K. Ceesay, the National Assembly Member for Serrekunda West.

UDP and its member, Madi Ceesay, filed the case against FJC, Rambo, Public Service Commission and the Attorney seeking a court order to stop FJC and Rambo from serving in the public service as Ambassador and Counsellor respectively.

UDP's lead lawyer, Ousainou Darboe, already made his oral arguments before the court and it is the turn of Lawyer Ida Drammeh to argue. Lawyer Drammeh informed the court that she will file a written argument and then take only ten (10) minutes to make her oral arguments.

Lawyer Darboe then requested from the court that the written brief of Lawyer Drammeh should be served onto them. It was granted by the court.

The case will be coming today at 09:30 am. After the argument of Lawyer Drammeh, the Court will fix a date for judgment.