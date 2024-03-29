Nigeria: Gwoza Emir Confirms Surrender of Most-Wanted Boko Haram Commander

Maiduguri — The First Class Emir of Gwoza local government area in Borno state, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Mohammed Shehu Timta on Friday confirmed that the top wanted commander of Boko Haram who has been terrorizing Gwoza and other surrounding Mandara Mountain communities, Mallam Yathabalwe has surrendered to troops of 'Operation Hadin Kai' in the North East.

Sources revealed that Yathabalwe before surrendering, had been responsible for a series of attacks and killings, including the slaughtering of farmers on their farmlands, thereby depriving farmers to fend for themselves in Gwoza town and its environs.

Incidentally, this was not the first time the top Boko Haram Commander surrendered, he once laid down his arms, but later rejoined the terrorist group.

According to the Gwoza Monarch, HRH Alhaji Timta in an exclusive interview with our Correspondent said, "We are happy to inform you and confirmed that the most top wanted commander of Boko Haram who have been terrorizing Gwoza and other surrounding Mandara Mountain communities in my domain, Mallam Yathabalwe has surrendered to troops of 'Operation Hadin Kai' in the North East.

"He willingly came out from his enclave on Friday morning with two AK47 rifles and some ammunition. He was then handed over to military troops in Gwoza, after which he may be taken to Maiduguri, the Borno state capital for further questioning or action.

"Yathabalwe, before surrendering has been terrorizing my people for many years, especially making it very difficult for farmers to access their farmlands.

"With this new development, we are hopeful that total peace will return to Gwoza and its environs," said the First Class Emir.