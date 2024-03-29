Nigeria: Okpebholo Felicitates Tinubu At 72

As the nation celebrates President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's 72nd birthday, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the upcoming gubernatorial election in September 2024, Distinguished Senator Monday Okpebholo, has joined other well-meaning Nigerians in extending heartfelt prayers and well wishes to the Nigerian President.

In a goodwill message from his Media Office in Benin City, the candidate offered prayers for President Tinubu's continued health and success, while appreciating the president's dedication to improving the lives of the people and his efforts in building a more stable, secure, prosperous, and united Nigeria.

"May God grant you good health to fulfill your renewed Hope Agenda," the candidate expressed, acknowledging President Tinubu's enduring commitment to the betterment of Nigeria and its people.

His words, "President Tinubu's leadership has been instrumental in advancing the principles of democracy, unity, and progress of the nation.

"On this auspicious occasion, we pray for your continued health, wisdom, and success in all your endeavors," the candidate said."

Continuing, he said, "Mr. President's tireless efforts and unwavering commitment to addressing the myriad challenges facing our nation deserve commendation. His decision to prioritize the welfare of the people over personal celebrations on his birthday reflects true leadership and empathy. Through bold reforms and decisive policies, he has tackled economic hardships and security concerns head-on, demonstrating a clear vision for a better future.

"The initiatives introduced by Mr. President, such as the Pulaku initiative and the release of palliatives to ease economic burdens, highlight his dedication to improving the lives of citizens. Additionally, his proactive approach to security issues, including the introduction of state police and efforts to address farmer-herder conflicts, demonstrates a commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all Nigerians.

"Mr. President's call to citizens to support government efforts and emulate examples of positive contributions to society underscores his belief in the collective responsibility of building a prosperous and united nation. It is through collaborative efforts and shared determination that we can overcome challenges and achieve lasting progress", he said.