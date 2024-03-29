Nigeria: Cultist Bags 7 Years Jail Term in Ogun

A 22-year-old man named Adewale Adenekan has been sentenced to seven years in prison by a Special Cultism Court in Abeokuta, Ogun State, for his involvement in a secret society.

Adenekan, residing at No 3 Olaoluwa Close, Arigbanla Arigbajo area in Ifo Local Government Area of the state, was found guilty on two counts of conspiracy and belonging to an unlawful society.

According to Inspector Olaide Rawlings, the prosecutor, Adenekan committed the offence on November 6 in the Arigbajo area of Ifo LGA.

Rawlings told the court that Adenekan was brought in for questioning by the police after some of his fellow cult members were arrested during a clash between cult groups.

The prosecutor said during interrogation, Adenekan confessed to being a member of the Eiye Confraternity cult group.

She said Adenekan's actions violated sections 45(b) and 35(b) of the Prohibition of Forcible Occupation of Landed Properties, Armed Robbery, Kidnapping, Cultism and other Anti-Violence Related Matter Law, 2016.

The magistrate, Mr O.L Oke, after reviewing the evidence, found Adenekan guilty as charged and sentenced him to seven years in prison, with no option of a fine.