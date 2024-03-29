Nigeria: Convention - Abure's Illegality Won't Stand - -NLC

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has insisted that the reported reelection of the Labour Party Chairman, Julius Abure, won't stand, describing the national convention of the party as "illegal".

No fewer than seven members of the National Working Committee of the party alongside Abure were re-elected at the convention, which was held in Nnewi, Anambra State, on Wednesday while 14 other NWC members were dropped.

Although, the chairman on the occasion and Deputy Governor of Abia State, Mr. Ikechukwu Emetu, declared Abure re-elected, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) dissociated itself from the convention, saying it didn't monitor it.

In a chat with Daily Trust on Thursday, the Head of Information at the headquarters of NLC, Benson Upah, maintained that all necessary steps were being taken to ensure that what he described as "illegality" did not stand.

"It was an illegality and cannot stand. You would be hearing from us shortly," Upah, who subsequently shared a release on the position of the Labour Party Board of Trustees, simply told our correspondent during the chat.

Meanwhile, the Board of Trustees of the Labour Party says it has taken over the affairs of the party, arguing that the new position is in line with the constitution of LP and that it will reclaim the party from Julius Abure.

The Chairman of the BoT, Comrade S.O.Z. Ejiofor, in the statement, said major stakeholders in the party would soon communicate the processes for the conduct of an all-inclusive and expansive National Convention of the Labour Party.

Ejiofor said the move was in line with the March 20, 2018 Federal High Court consent judgment delivered by Justice Gabriel Kolawole which recognised the NLC as the owners of the LP and mandated that an all-inclusive and expansive National Convention of the party be held.

It read, "Following the expiration of the tenure in office of the immediate past National Working Committee of the Labour Party headed by Mr. Julius Abure, the Board of Trustees of the Labour Party in line with the Labour Party Constitution has stepped into steer the affairs of the Labour Party.

"This step is to avoid any leadership vacuum in the Labour Party. Furthermore, the Board of Trustees of the Labour Party in consultation with major stakeholders in the Party will soon communicate the processes for the conduct of an all-inclusive and expansive National Convention of the Labour Party.

"This is in line with the March 20, 2018 Federal High Court consent judgment delivered by Justice Gabriel Kolawole which recognised the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) as the owners of the Labour Party and mandated that an all-inclusive and expansive National Convention of the Labour Party be held.

"The decision of the Board of Trustees is also in furtherance of the agreement signed between the former National Chairman of the Labour Party, Mr. Julius Abure, and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) on 27th June 2022 which was mediated by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

"While we commend members of the Labour Party especially workers, students, youths, market women and men, Obidients, and candidates on the platform of the Labour Party for their contributions and fidelity to the ideals of the party, the Board of Trustees promises to quickly set in motion processes for the conduct of an all-inclusive and expansive National Convention.

"Unlike the charade that took place yesterday in Nnewi and in tandem with the principles of popular democracy, the all-inclusive national convention will start with grassroots congresses at ward, local government, state and ultimately at the national level.

"This process will not leave any genuine member of Labour Party out and will be held in the full view of the Independent National Electoral Commission, media, civil society, security agents and the general public.

"We commend the leader of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi and key stakeholders in the Labour Party for declining to deodorize the malfeasance that took place in Nnewi with their presence.

"The BOT assures all stakeholders that we are committed to reclaiming and repositioning the Labour Party as the vehicle for the socio-political emancipation of our dear country, her working people and populace."