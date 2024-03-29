Nigeria: Hajj Fare - Ndume Seeks Subsidy for First-Timers

The Senate's Chief Whip, Mohammed Ali Ndume, has criticised the increase in the 2024 Hajj fare by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), saying it was unjust and a deliberate move to prevent Nigerian Muslims, particularly first-time participants, from participating in the holy pilgrimage.

NAHCON recently announced the rate adjustment, citing the current exchange rate of N1,474.00 to a dollar as the reason for the hike.

This adjustment affects almost 50,000 intending pilgrims who had initially paid N4.9 million each, based on the previous exchange rate of N897 to a dollar.

The commission asked intending pilgrims who wish to participate in the 2024 Hajj to pay an additional N1.9 million by March 28.

Senator Ndume, in a statement on Wednesday, expressed concern that compelling pilgrims to pay nearly N2 million more just a week before the registration deadline is unfair.

Highlighting the significance of hajj as one of the five pillars of Islam, Ndume emphasised that every Muslim should have the opportunity to perform this sacred pilgrimage at least once in their lifetime.

He urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to consider subsidising the extra cost to facilitate first-time pilgrims' participation.

Ndume also called on state governments to cover the additional expenses for intending pilgrims who cannot afford the new fees set by NAHCON.

He said: "The sudden hike in the fees intending pilgrims are expected to pay by NAHCON is unfair. You cannot impose such on them. They had already paid ahead of time. If there are any changes, the burden should be on NAHCON and not on the intended pilgrims.

"Something urgent needs to be done about this. I call on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to approve the payment of the extra fee as directed by NAHCON. This is the right thing to do to save the situation.

"I am also calling on state governments to subsidise the fees for first-timers. Hajj is one of the five pillars of Islam and it is unfair to deny first-timers the right to perform this spiritual exercise, especially after they have already paid the old fee set by NAHCON.

"I do not think it is fair to ask them to pay almost N2 million again. Many of the pilgrims saved up the money for many years to enable them to participate in hajj. You cannot deny such people the right to participate.

"I strongly believe that the right thing to do is to subsidise the fee and take the extra burden away from pilgrims, especially first-timers who deserve to participate in this year's hajj exercise. We need to help them."