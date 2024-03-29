Nigeria: Economic Challenge - The Worst Is Over - Shettima

28 March 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
opinion By Baba Martins

Vice President Kashim Shettima has hailed the role of youths and their creativity in shaping Nigeria's future, promising that the federal government will provide the enabling environment for them to thrive.

Speaking yesterday during the official launch of the National Design and Innovation Competition at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, the vice president emphasised that, "The future belongs to the youth and the creatives."

He said Nigeria's youthful population, with an average age of just 19 years old, "is an age group that is pregnant with ideas for innovation and for the social and economic transformation of Nigeria", adding that, "Innovation drives manufacturing and Nigeria is brimming with possibilities and opportunities."

The National Design and Innovation Competition which aims to spur entrepreneurship and creative ventures among Nigeria's youth population is organised by the Interior Designers Association of Nigeria (IDAN) in partnership with the Bank of Industry (BOI), and other related industry sector players.

The vice president pledged the federal government's support for youth aspirations and entrepreneurship, commending the financial institutions' backing of the creative sector.

He announced plans to include young innovators in the government's $617.7 million Investment in Digital and Creative Enterprises (i-DICE) programme.

On the prevailing economic situation, the vice president declared that, "The worst is over", noting that the naira would continue to stabilise in the coming weeks and months, as the President Bola Tinubu administration tackles issues like food security, nutrition and insecurity.

"President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is making robust plans to see that all issues of insecurity are addressed."

