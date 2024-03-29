Nigeria: Pest Control - FG Begins Spray of Farms in 11 States

The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security has commenced aerial spraying of farms in Kebbi and several other frontline states as part of the federal government's national pest control programme.

The frontline states are Kebbi, Adamawa, Bauchi, Yobe, Borno, Gombe, Jigawa, Kano, Katsina, Sokoto and Taraba.

Speaking yesterday during the launch of the spray against migratory agricultural pests in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State capital, the Minister, Abubakar Kyari, emphasised the threat posed by quelea birds and other transboundary pests to food security.

The pests, he said, had a devastating impact on crops, especially rice and wheat, and that if left unchecked they would significantly harm farmers' livelihoods and the nation's food security.

He said the choice to commence the spray in Kebbi State was based on the state's high level of farming activities, particularly in rice and wheat cultivation.

Governor Nasiru Idris of Kebbi State commended the timely aerial spray against quelea birds, acknowledging the challenges faced by farmers.

He expressed optimism that the initiative would secure crops, leading to increased harvests and enhanced food production.