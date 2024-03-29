Nigeria Must Standardise Its Agro Commodities Grading System - Nabg

28 March 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Faruk Shuaibu

The Nigerian Agribusiness Group (NABG) has said that it is important for Nigeria to standardise its agro commodities grading system to meet international benchmarks.

The Director General of NABG, Jafar Umar, made the call Wednesday in Abuja at a media briefing on the forthcoming "Agro Commodities Standard Grading System National Validation" programme scheduled for Abuja.

He said the organisation believed that agriculture being a major player was capable of lifting Nigeria out of its socio-economic crisis.

He also highlighted NABG's ongoing efforts in collaborating with various stakeholders, including public, private and donor institutions, to enhance the business environment for agribusiness.

Also speaking, the DG/CEO of NiNAS, Celestine Okanya, said that NABG was focused on ensuring that agribusiness people and smallholder farmers got the best out of their investments.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.