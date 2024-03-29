Nigeria Must Standardise Its Agro Commodities Grading System - Nabg

The Nigerian Agribusiness Group (NABG) has said that it is important for Nigeria to standardise its agro commodities grading system to meet international benchmarks.

The Director General of NABG, Jafar Umar, made the call Wednesday in Abuja at a media briefing on the forthcoming "Agro Commodities Standard Grading System National Validation" programme scheduled for Abuja.

He said the organisation believed that agriculture being a major player was capable of lifting Nigeria out of its socio-economic crisis.

He also highlighted NABG's ongoing efforts in collaborating with various stakeholders, including public, private and donor institutions, to enhance the business environment for agribusiness.

Also speaking, the DG/CEO of NiNAS, Celestine Okanya, said that NABG was focused on ensuring that agribusiness people and smallholder farmers got the best out of their investments.