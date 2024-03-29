Nigeria: Lagos - Police Arrest 2,329 Suspects, Prosecute 2,253 in 3 Months

The Lagos State Police Command said it arrested 2,329 suspected criminals during different operations in the metropolis in the last three months out of which it prosecuted 2,253.

The Commissioner of Police (CP), Mr Adegoke Fayoade, who disclosed this while briefing newsmen about crime statistics in the state since he resumed office on December 14, 2023, said that in the past month the command also arrested 64 suspects who engaged in crimes including armed robbery, cultism and unlawful possession of firearms, as well as illicit drugs.

He said, "Items recovered from them include 20 firearms, 120 rounds of toy ammunition, 28 live ammunition, 15 live cartridges and three expended cartridges. Others are four vehicles, POS machines, seven cutlasses, illicit drugs and charms."

He added that, "Our marine police division is working very hard with the assistance of the Nigerian Navy to frustrate the activities of criminals, especially kidnappers, on our waterways."