Nigeria: National Convention - We Gave INEC Over 100 Days Notice - LP

The Labour Party, LP has released a document to support its claims that it duly notified the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) within the stipulated time before its National Convention which took place in Nnewi, Anambra State.

In fact, the party said it gave a 100 days notice instead of the normal 21 days.

National Publicity Secretary of the party, Obiora Ifoh made the document public in Abuja, late on Thursday.

He said, "The Electoral Act says 21 Days notice Labour Party gave 100 days . And someone says they are not aware.

"Electoral Act of 2022 in Article 82.--(2) states "The Commission may, with or without prior notice to the political party attend and observe any convention, congress, conference or meeting which is convened by a political party for the purpose of (a) electing members of its executive committees or other governing bodies."

In a letter titled: "Notice For The Conduct of National Convention " dated December 4th, 2023, which was signed by Julious Abure as National Chairman and Alhaji Umar Farouk Ibrahim as National Secretary , the party said it was planing to hold its convention in Benin, the Edo State Capital on March 29, 2024. The letter was stamped received by the commission on the day it was written.