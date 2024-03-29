Ghana: Taking Stars Back to Top Is Lot of Work - Otto Addo

The Black Stars Head, Coach Otto Addo, has indicated that it will take a lot of work to get the Black Stars back to the top.

Speaking after Ghana drew 2-2 with Uganda in an international friendly game in Morocco, he admitted the team was not playing well even at the time he took over, but believes they are good enough to reach the level Ghanaians expect to see them.

Ghana got goals from Jerome Opoku and Jordan Ayew but missed out on holding on to the lead twice with Kotoko's Mukwala scoring in the game.

Coming after a 2-1 defeat against Nigeria in a similar friendly a few days earlier, Addo stated that the turnaround was going to take time.

"Finishing must be better under pressure. It's a lot of work, it's a lot of work, but I have to say this is what I expected because...we were not good even before I came so it's a process."

The Black Stars coach was also not happy with his charges level of discipline after completing the two international friendly games against Nigeria and Uganda.

Against Nigeria, defender Jerome Opoku was sent off in the 56th minute for an apparent dissent towards the referee.

In the draw against Uganda, Ghana defenders, Mohammed Salisu and Alidu Seidu, were dismissed from the game in the 89th and 93rd minute respectively.

According to Otto Addo, that was far from pleased over the dismissals, stating that "I think the discipline off the pitch was very good in this camp but the discipline on the pitch, to play good, play hard but intelligent and not getting silly yellow and red cards."

"Discipline has to be much better and this is something that we have to address and we addressed it even after the match which we have to work on." -Citisports