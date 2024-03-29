West Africa: Ghana to Host Wafu B U-17 Boys Tournament

28 March 2024
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Accra has been voted by WAFU Zone B as the host city for the 2024 U-17 Boys Cup of Nations in May.

The tournament will feature host, Ghana, defending Champions Nigeria, Cote D'Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Togo, Benin, and Niger.

The WAFU Zone B Championship will also serve as qualifiers for the TotalEnergies U17 Africa Cup of Nations, a statement from the FA said.

The Black Starlets would aim for a ticket to the 2024 U-17 Africa Cup of Nations after crashing out at the Group stages in the previous edition hosted in Cape Coast.

Coach Laryea Kingston's side has been in camp preparing for the competition, which is expected to take place on May 15-29.

In another development, The FA has secured a four-nation UEFA U-16 tournament in Russia for the Black Starlets as part of preparation towards the WAFU B U-17 Cup of Nations.

The tournament will offer the players an opportunity to showcase their talent, build further teamwork, and experience the thrill of competition before the zonal championship in Accra.

Ghana will participate in the competition together with host Russia, Serbia and Kazakhstan in an all play all format.

The UEFA U-16 four-nation tournament will take place on April 23-29 in Volgograd, Russia.

