Ghana: New Date for Accra Lions, Medeama SC Outstanding Match

28 March 2024
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced a new date for the Accra Lions versus Medeama SC outstanding Ghana Premier League (GPL) scheduled for the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Match day 18 game was postponed due to Medeama's participation in the group stage of the TotalEnergies CAF champions League.

According to the FA, the match has been fixed for Tuesday, April 2 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Accra Lions, who are unbeaten at home in the second round of the League, will aim to continue their fine form as they host the champions in Accra.

Lions suffered their first loss in the second round to Real Tamale United on Monday, but have been absolutely brilliant since the resumption of the League.

They have recorded three straight victories against Berekum Chelsea, Asante Kotoko and Accra Great Olympics.

Ibrahim Tanko's side are 12th on the league table with 30 points, having won three, drawn one and lost one in their last five league games.

On the other hand, Medeama SC dropped to sixth spot with 33 points after sharing the spoils with Dreams FC at home on Sunday.

The yellow and mauves have won two, drawn same and suffered two losses in their last five league encounters with a record of nine away points - having scored nine and conceded 14 league goals on the road.

Accra Lions have played Medeama SC twice at home since the 2020/21 season with both encounters going their way. Accra Lions pip Medeama SC 1-0 in the 2021/22 season before beating them 4-2 in the 2022/23 season.

