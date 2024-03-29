Ghana: Safety, Security Committee Condemns Violence At Kumasi Sports Stadium ...During Kotoko, Nations FC Clash

The Safety and Security Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has condemned acts of violence perpetrated on officials that handled the Ghana Premier League (GPL) encounter between Asante Kotoko and Nations FC on Sunday at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

The Porcupine Warriors suffered a 1-0 defeat in the hands of the GPL debutants in the match day 23 fixture.

It was Kotoko's seventh consecutive defeat in their last seven appearances, having lost to Karela United (2-0), ASEC Mimosa (2-1 in Ghana's President Cup match), Heart of Lions (1-0), Karela United (1-0), Accra Lions (2-3), Aduana Stars (2-1) and Nations FC (0-1).

The committee, according to a statement signed by its Chairperson, DCOP Lydia Donkor, expressed concern "about the unacceptable and unsportsmanlike events that have taken place at some of our match venues recently and strongly condemn the scenes witnessed at, especially the Kumasi Sports Stadium last Sunday."

It said "the Committee is horrified by scenes showing a brasen attack on match officials by certain persons during the Premier League match involving Asante Kotoko and Nations FC in Kumasi on Sunday March 24, 2024."

The committee indicated that Referee James Taylor and his two assistants, Kwesi Brobbey and Roland Addy, as well as fourth official, Hasim Yakubu, were apparently subjected to abuse and attacks by fans at the Baba Yara Stadium.

It cautioned everyone associated with the game that such acts of misconduct will not be tolerated and that it will work with relevant stakeholders like the Police to weed out hooliganism and restore sanity at match venues.

According to the committee, it was working with the Kumasi Regional Police Command in order to bring persons responsible for the aforementioned acts to book.

"So far, four suspects have been identified and it is expected that they will cooperate fully with the Police in their investigations."

It added that "Persons responsible for these disturbances at match venues cannot be allowed to tarnish the image of the game. The FA remains committed to uprooting the canker of violence at match venues out of Ghana Football."

The committee reminded clubs, team officials, and supporters about their core responsibilities and duties, before, during and after all football matches at all times and vowed to ensure compliance with relevant regulations and create a safe match-day environment for players, match officials, supporters and everyone associated with the game.