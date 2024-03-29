Ghana: Security Man Fined Gh¢3,600 for Stealing Uncle's Belongings

A security man has been fined GH¢3,600 by the Adentan Circuit Court for stealing electrical appliances and two water pump machines belonging to his uncle, a senior lecturer, at the University of Ghana, Legon.

He pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to steal and not guilty on the second count of stealing.

The presiding judge, Mrs Angela Attachie, said in default, James Bamwina, 27, would go to prison for one year in hard labour.

Bamawina, pleaded to the court to tamper justice with mercy and give him a lesser punishment.

Two lawyers, who were also in court on a different mission, entered a plea of mitigation on behalf of the convict, and pleaded with the judge to consider his age and seek justice with mercy.

A scrap dealer, Nuhu Munkaila, who was charged together with the convict, was however, remanded in police custody.

The accused, who pleaded not guilty to three counts of conspiracy to steal, stealing and dishonestly receiving, will appear again on April 15.

Police Chief Inspector Juliana Awuku, prosecuting, told the court that the complainant, Naa Professor Bruce Banoang, is a senior lecturer, at the University of Ghana, Legon, and resides at Ogbojo.

The prosecution said Bamwina wasa security guard at Mempeasem, company at East Legon, and Muntaila, a scrap dealer, and both of the residents at Ogbojo.

Chief Insp Awuku said the lecturer is the uncle to Bamawina, and he was staying with him since 2023.

The court heard that in January, this year, the complainant sacked Bamawina from his house when he detected a change in his behaviour.

Chief Insp Awuku said Munkaila and Bamwina in conversation exchanged their mobile phone numbers.

The prosecution stated the two accused went to complainant's house and stole two water pumping machines, two air conditions, one ceiling fan, waterheater, and a CCTV monitoring flat screen and its accessories.

The court heard that Munkailabought all the items at GH¢500.

Prosecution said the complainant report the case to the police and when the Bamwina was arrested, he mentioned Munkaila as his accomplice.