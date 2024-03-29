Nigeria: Killing of 17 Soldiers - Wanted Delta Monarch Reports Self to Police

Determined to prove his innocence in the controversy surrounding the murder of 17 military men in Okuama, the Ovie of Ewu-Urhobo Kingdom, Ughelli South local government area of Delta State, His Royal Majesty, Clement Oghenerukevwe Ikolo, Urhukpe 1, has surrendered himself to the State Police Command.

The monarch is one of the eight persons declared wanted by the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) for their role and connection with the gruesome killing of 17 soldiers in Okuama community in Ewu-Urhobo Kingdom of Ughelli South LGA of Delta State.

Ikolo reported Thursday evening at the Delta State Police Command in Asaba and was received by the Commissioner of Police, CP Abaniwonda Olufemi.

The monarch had been living in London, United Kingdom, before his recent selection and crowning as Ovie of Ewu-Urhobo Kingdom.

He was presented with a staff of office by Delta State governor, Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, in November last year.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the monarch had not returned to his kingdom since his coronation ceremony over a legal tussle arising from his selection following the passage of the former traditional ruler.

Briefing journalists before surrendering himself to the Police, the monarch denied any involvement in the killing of the 17 soldiers, comprising four senior officers and 13 soldiers of the 181 Amphibious Battalion of the Nigerian Army.

He called on the federal and Delta State governments to constitute an independent panel of inquiry to investigate the killing of the military personnel within the Okuama community of his kingdom.

HRM Ikolo further stated that he decided to present himself to the authorities to prove to the Nigerian government and the international community that he had no hand or connection with those who murdered the soldiers.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Bright Edafe, confirmed that the monarch had surrendered to the Police.

Okuama, an Urhobo community, is one of the over 40 communities under the rulership of the monarch in Ewu-Urhobo Kingdom.