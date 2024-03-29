Nigeria: Kano Inmates On Death Row Plead for Pardon

More than 100 inmates on death row as well as those serving long and life sentences who applied for clemency have been presented to the Chairperson of the Kano State Prerogative of Mercy Committee, Hajiya Azumi Bebeji.

The presentation on Thursday by the Controller, Nigerian Correctional Services, Kano State Command, Suleiman Inuwa, followed the committee's visit to the Maximum Security Custodial Centre, in Janguzu, Kano.

The list of those being considered for the state pardon also includes inmates with serious medical challenges, the elderly and other classes of inmates.

Hajia Bebeji assured the inmates that government would look into their conditions based on the attestation of good conduct and industry while in custody to be made by the Correctional Service.

The chairperson expressed delight about inmates who memorized the Holy Quran as well as the brilliance of some inmates who got 9 credits in the National Examination Council (NECO) and (NBIS) who are seeking admission into the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN).

She called on all inmates to obey the rules of the Custodial Centre and be productive to themselves and the society.

The Controller appreciated the Chairperson for shouldering the Iftar feeding programme in the facility, saying the Service is happy with the positive results towards decongesting the Custodial Centres.

He went further to say that, "many have already exhausted their appeals, while some are seeking for clemency."

Namadi assured the Controller that she will present their cases to the Governor of the state, Abba Yusuf.