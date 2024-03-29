Nigeria: Federal Govt to Conclude Fire Service Recruitment June 15

The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) has announced that it will conclude the ongoing recruitment process into the Federal Fire Service (FFS) on June 15, 2024, in line with its reviewed timeline for the conduct of employment into the paramilitary Services under its purview.

The Minister of Interior and chairman of the Board, Dr Olubumi Tunji-Ojo, assured applicants awaiting the outcome of the process that the final list of successful candidates who applied for enlistment into the Federal Fire Service would be published on the said date.

Dr Tunji-Ojo spoke through the secretary of CDCFIB, Ja'afaru Ahmed, at the end of its quarterly review meeting with heads of the four paramilitary agencies under its supervision.

Ahmed, who warned applicants patronising scammers defrauding innocent Nigerians to thread with caution, further explained that shortlisted candidates who would be selected to participate in the Computer-based Test (CBT) as well as Physical Screening/Certificate Verification/Psychometric Evaluation, would be requested to visit the Board's portal via messages to their emails and mobile phones.

Meanwhile, the Board secretary also told journalists that they considered and approved action on 118 cases against erring officers from the four Services and took appropriate disciplinary measures.

Giving a breakdown of the 118 cases considered from the four agencies, he said while the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) had 48 cases, the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) had 21, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) had 37 while the Federal Fire Service had 12 cases.

He said the punishment ranges from demob on psychiatric grounds to reversed ranking and outright dismissal, among other punishments.

He listed other issues addressed to include the consideration and approval of the publication of its reviewed guidelines for appointments, promotion, discipline and general purposes.

Others, according to him, were the consideration and approval for the conduct of a manpower audit in the four agencies under its purview.

He also added that the timeline for the conduct of the year 2024 promotion exercise was among the items reviewed by the Board.