Gambia: Retail Prices of Most Essential Food Commodities Continue to Increase

31 March 2024
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Amadou Manjang

The average retail prices of most of the essential food commodities continue to increase in the month of March.

On 11th March 2024, the Ministry of Trade, Regional Integration released the average prices of most of the essential commodities that are highly consumed in Ramadan.

According to the Ministry, the average retail prices for rice (50kg) American brand is D2,150; sugar (50kg) is D2,850; flour (50kg) is D1,950; edible oil (20ltrs) is D1,200; onion (18kg) is D1,200; full chicken(carton) is D1,850; and chicken legs (1.2kg) is D1,100.

However, Foroyaa's inquiry revealed that the average retail prices for most essential commodities are not stable.

Therefore, the average price for most of the essential commodities has increased since March 11.

The average retail price for rice (50kg) American brand which was D2150 is now D2,200, While the price for a bag of sugar (50kg) remains D2,850.

The average retail price for edible oil (20ltrs) which was D1,200 is now D1900 in the market.

The average price for full chicken (carton) which was D1,850 is now increased to D1900.

The average price for a bag of onion (18kg) which was D1,200 has reduced to D800 dalasi.

However, some people are selling a bag of onion at D1000 or D1050. This shows the unstable prices of most of the essential commodities as business owners set their own prices.

