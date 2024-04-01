Nigeria: 'FG Should Provide Support for Women in Politics'

The Project Lead, Breaking the Barriers, Ms Lolade Ipele, has asked the federal government to provide supportive systems to enable women to thrive and build on their political and other potential to deepen democracy in the country.

She made the call at the weekend in Abuja at a one-day capacity building workshop for women and girls, with the theme, 'Breaking the barriers, active participation of women in leadership and civic engagement.'

She said, "We are saying that the government should provide a supportive system for women to strive to enable them to build on their potential. Like putting in systems, that create capacity building programmes, training to sensitise them on how they can take up leadership roles for their benefit and the benefit of their communities."