Nigeria: Tragedy As Suspected Cultists Kill One in Ogun

Abeokuta — Tragedy struck on Sunday night in the Ijeun Tuntun area of Abeokuta, Ogun State capital, as some suspected cultists who reportedly came on motorcycles shot dead one Olumide Ifeoluwa, popularly called Tescom.

A resident of the area who spoke to our correspondent on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the incident said that Olumide, an alleged member of Aiye, a notorious cult group, was murdered at a car wash in the area where he used to stay and relax in the evening.

He was said to have been in company of some people when his assailant swooped on him and shot him in the head.

The source said, "The whole thing happened at around 6 p.m. Tescom, as he was fondly called, was at the car wash. I think he was always there in the evening to relax with some of his friends.

"We heard that those who shot him dead came on motorcycles, and they just went after him and shot him on the head. The incident really brought fear to the people as they took to their heels because nobody wants to be caught up in the crisis.

"Although those who shot him dead had bolted away immediately, people were afraid that the deceased group might come for a reprisal attack.

"The police from Ibara Divisional Headquarters came at about 9 p.m. to evacuate his corpse. It is really disturbing and sad."

When contacted, spokesperson for Ogun State Police Command, SP Omolola Odutola, confirmed the incident.

She said, "One Olumide Danish Ifeloluwa 'Tescom' was shot in the head by unidentified gunmen in a ash colour corolla with no registration number at Somefun, Ijeun Tuntun, today at 9:55 hrs. Dr. has confirmed one Danisa dead".

It would be recalled that suspected cultists killed not fewer than four souls across different parts of Abeokuta in February.

This is just as the Ogun State Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alamutu, announced on Tuesday that 48 people in Sagamu renounced their membership in various cult groups and submitted their firearms for confiscation.

Alamutu had advised the cultists troubling the peace of the state to embrace this olive branch and turn to a new leaf.

He had vowed that anyone caught belonging to these outlawed cult groups after the amnesty exercise would be decisively dealt with as a common criminal.