Nigeria: Police Arrest Man for Allegedly Stabbing Elder Brother to Death in Bauchi

The Bauchi Command of the Nigeria Police has arrested one Isyaku Babale for allegedly killing his brother over an argument that ensued between them.

According to a statement made available on Monday by the police spokesman, SP Ahmed Wakil, the suspect was arrested after his brother was confirmed dead by doctors of the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH) Bauchi.

"Operatives attached to township Police Divisional headquarters have arrested one Isyaku Babale 'm' aged 30 years old, of Anguwan Dawaki, for an alleged culpable homicide.

"The suspect was arrested following a report received by the Divisional Police Officer, Township Police Station Bauchi. Detectives from the division were drafted to the scene immediately. They rushed the victim to Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH), but was certified dead by a medical doctor.

"Therefore, this development prompted the detectives to initiate a manhunt for the suspect. Consequently, the suspect was traced and apprehended near Kasuwan Shanu in the Bauchi metropolis.

"Preliminary investigations conducted by detectives revealed that the suspect used a knife and stabbed his biological elder brother on the 31st March 2024 at about 04:00hrs after an argument that ensued between them.

"The altercation started when the younger brother (suspect) asked his elder brother (victim) to stop taking Cold Patch liquid, popularly known as 'Sholi' in their room, because of the unpleasant odour of the liquid.

"Both of them became furious with each other and began fighting. Shortly after a mediation, the suspect ran, picked up a sharp object suspected to be a knife, and stabbed the victim in the stomach.

"Further investigations revealed that both the suspect and the victim used to engage in fighting involving dangerous weapons against each other," he said.

He noted further that the Commissioner of Police, CP Auwal Musa Mohammed, has ordered a discreet investigation into the incident to unravel whether there were other motives behind the action of the suspect and be charged to court for prosecution.