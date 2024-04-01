Liberia: Naymote Urges Pres. Boakai to Respect County Government Act, Appoint Local Officials With Correct Titles As Mandated By Laws

Monrovia — Naymote Partners for Democratic Development has expressed deep concerns over the recent nominations and appointments of some officials affecting local government structures, which are in violation of the legal framework outlined in the Local Government Act (LGA) of 2018.

According to Naymote Partners for Democratic Development, the recent appointments of Assistant Superintendents, County Inspectors, Development Superintendents, and others, contravene the provisions of the LGA 2018. The organization called on the President to recall these appointments and adhere strictly to the provisions outlined in the LGA 2018 by changing their titles. Instead of Assistant Superintendent, the act calls for a County Administrative Officer, while Development Superintendents should change to County Development Officer.

The organization maintained that the Local Government Act, which came into effect on November 23, 2018, describes specific procedures under chapter 2 section 2:13b for the appointment of key positions. "The positions of Superintendent, County Administrative Officer, County Development Officer, City Mayor, and Commissioner (Townships and Boroughs) shall be appointed by the President with the consent of the senate." Naymote recognizes the constitutional powers vested in the President to nominate and appoint local officials but emphasizes the importance of doing so within the framework of Local Government Act of 2018, regulations, and policies.

The Local Government Act was finally passed in 2018 after years of scrutiny by the 53th National Legislature. It followed years of consultations with government's partners including national and international non-governmental organizations.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Local Government Act provides the legal and regulatory framework for Decentralization and Local Governance reforms in Liberia, which is being implemented through the Liberia Decentralization Support Program (LDSP), with funding from the European Union (EU), Swedish Government, USAID, UNMIL and UNDP.

In the release, the organization calls on the Liberian Senate, particularly the Committee on Internal Affairs, not to confirm those appointed outside the framework of the LGA, and to ensure the President respects and upholds the stipulations of the Local Government Act of 2018.

Furthermore, the organization urges the Government of Liberia to allocate adequate resources for the functioning of County Service Centers and County Councils. These entities, as outlined in the LGA, play vital roles in passing ordinances and regulations, and approving county budgets and development plans, among other responsibilities, contributing significantly to effective local governance.

The LGA 2018 plays a crucial role in implementing the National Policy on Decentralization and Local Governance, adopted by the Government of Liberia in 2012. This policy aims to decentralize governance, allowing for increased citizen participation in decision-making processes, thereby strengthening democracy and fostering socio-economic development. Naymote emphasizes that adherence to the Local Government Act of 2018 is essential for promoting local development, peace, reconciliation, and decentralization of Liberia's governance system.

A robust and accountable local government ensures democratic governance that empowers its citizens. Naymote remains steadfast in its commitment to advocating for adherence to the rule of law and promoting democratic principles in Liberia's governance structures.