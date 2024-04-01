Liberia: President Boakai Suspends FIA Director General Amid Corruption Scandals

Monrovia — President Joseph Nyuma Boakai has suspended Mr. Stanley Ford, Director General of the Financial Intelligence Agency (FIA), with immediate effect.

Ford is embroiled in a damaging corruption scandal involving officials at the FIA. The President's decision comes a day after the Center for Transparency and Accountability in Liberia (CENTAL) called for Ford's suspension and that of others implicated in the scandal.

CENTAL's call for Ford's suspension was made during a news conference held on Thursday, March 28 in Monrovia, where they highlighted Ford's alleged involvement in corruption.

Responding swiftly to CENTAL's call, President Boakai suspended the FIA boss on Friday, March 29, citing allegations of financial and other malpractices at the institution.

An Executive Mansion release stated, "The President has made it clear that there is no tolerance for any form of malpractice," and directed the Ministry of Justice to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the matter.

The President urged Mr. Ford to cooperate fully with the investigation, expressing confidence that justice would be served.

"This move by the Liberian Leader is a clear demonstration of his commitment to upholding the rule of law and ensuring that public officials are held accountable for their actions," the Executive Mansion noted.

CENTAL's call for suspension follows a FrontPage Africa Newspaper's report on February 27, 2024, which exposed alleged financial irregularities within the FIA. FPA had earlier reported that over US$1 million was disbursed in the name of the Comptroller, including over US$500,000 withdrawn on the same day it was transferred by the Central Bank of Liberia.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Corruption By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Anderson D. Miamen, Executive Director of CENTAL, stressed the need for an administrative sanction pending the outcome of the ongoing investigation, emphasizing the impact of such scandals on public trust and the institution's credibility.

CENTAL also urged the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission to expedite its investigation and provide regular updates to the public.

Mr. Miamen underscored the importance of setting high standards in anti-corruption efforts, both within and outside the government, to maintain public confidence.

"President Boakai must act decisively to restore confidence in the Financial Intelligence Agency of Liberia," Mr. Miamen emphasized.

While President Boakai has suspended Mr. Ford, CENTAL continues to call for the suspension of all implicated individuals until the investigation concludes.

"Given the gravity of this corruption scandal and its implications for the work and reputation of FIA and by extension the country's integrity sector, we strongly recommend an administrative sanction, pending the outcome of the ongoing investigation," the CENTAL Boss said.