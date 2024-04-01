Nigeria: APC Suspends Women Leader for Attacking Kaduna Governor Over El-Rufai

Kaduna APC Women Leader strongly rebuked Mr Sani for his remarks, recalling how Mr El-Rufai helped him to become governor Picture: Maryam Suleiman/Uba Sani and El-Rufai

The Kaduna State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has suspended the state Women Leader for defending former governor Nasir El-Rufai in the recent controversy over the state's debt.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Governor Uba Sani on Friday lamented the high debt burden his administration inherited from that of Mr El-Rufai and how it is making it difficult for the government to pay its workers.

Speaking at a town hall meeting in Kaduna on Saturday, Mr Sani said his administration inherited a debt burden of $587 million, N85 billion, and 115 contractual liabilities from the El-Rufai administration.

He also said what remains in the state's accounts after deductions from the federal monthly allocations is not enough to pay the salaries of civil servants.

But the state APC Women Leader strongly rebuked Mr Sani for his remarks, recalling how Mr El-Rufai helped him to become governor.

In a video she posted on her official Facebook page, Maryam Suleiman (Mai Rusau), speaking in Hausa, described Mr Sani as an ingrate.

"If you say there is no money in Kaduna State, why don't you resign? Notwithstanding the huge debt burden, you ran from pillar to post trying to get the party's governorship ticket from El-Rufai. El-Rufai did not stop at anything until he got you the seat.

"And about the loan, as a senator, Uba Sani was the arrowhead of securing the loans for the El-Rufai administration. He was deeply involved in that, and he is saying the state is burdened with loans!" she said.

The suspension

The APC, in a letter co-signed by the state Chairperson and Secretary, Ali Maishago and Zakka Bassahuwa respectively, announced the suspension of Mrs Suleiman for alleged defamation of the character of the governor.

The letter reads: "The Badarawa/Malali Ward APC Executive Committee after due deliberations and careful examinations on the viral video clip released on 30th March, 2024 via social networks; Facebook, WhatsApp, and Tiktok, which is against the constitution of our dear party APC as stated in article 21.2 (v).

"In view of the above, below are the gross misconducts where the subsequent suspension relied upon:

"Deformation (sic) of character of His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Kaduna State Malam Uba Sani.

"Unauthorised publicity of the party dispute that discredited the personality of the Executive Governor of Kaduna State.

"Furthermore, from today Sunday 31st of March, 2024, the leadership of APC Badarawa/Malali Ward unanimously resolved to suspend Hajiya Maryam Suleiman (Mai Rusau) from the Party pending the further investigation on the matter from the constituted authority."