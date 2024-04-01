Nigeria: Trending - Nigerian Man Swims Almost Three Hours Non-Stop Across Third Mainland Bridge

He is the first-ever Nigerian to attain such a feat.

A Nigerian, Akinrodoye Dare, known as Dreh, has done the unthinkable.

Dreh completed a two-hour and 33-minute non-stop swim across the Lagos Lagoon, the body of water underneath the Third Mainland Bridge, Africa's second-longest bridge.

Dreh, a swim coach, stole the spotlight on Sunday by swimming the entire 11.8-kilometer length of Lagos' Third Mainland Bridge to raise awareness for a just cause.

The CEO of Ocean28 Academy said that the challenging task of swimming the entire length of the Third Mainland Bridge was aimed at spotlighting the concerning trend of past suicide attempts on the bridge.

He dove into the water at 9.28 am on Sunday. He had a demo swim on March 30. Earlier, he swam across the famous Landmark Beach, Lagos, on 21 January to test his resilience and skill.

Before embarking on the challenge, which lasted nearly three hours, he announced it with his 3000 Instagram followers.

His post read: "In a world where mental health struggles can feel isolating, we offer hope, extend a helping hand, and show that no one is alone in their battles with mental health and suicidal thoughts."

The challenge begins

Coach Dreh embarked on an extraordinary swimming adventure, starting in Oworonshoki on Lagos Mainland and finishing at Adeniji Adele on Lagos Island.

The video, which captured his journey process, has taken the internet by storm.

In the captivating footage, Dreh, the first Nigerian to make this attempt, was seen accompanied by his teammates, supporters, the media, and essential medical personnel.

What was truly astonishing was that Dreh chose not to wear a life jacket, showcasing his remarkable expertise and skill as he swam through waters ranging from 36 to 54 meters deep.

He navigated the Lagos Lagoon, which feeds into the Atlantic Ocean via Lagos Harbour, a vital channel that spans 0.5 to 1 km in width and stretches 10 km through the city's heart.

After completing his gruelling swim, he was provided with a floater.

A visibly exhausted Dreh was safely pulled from the water and given immediate medical attention to recover his strength.

Earlier, the Ocean28 Academy CEO said the motivation for this daring endeavour was the alarming number of public suicides that have occurred on the Third Mainland Bridge.

In a video shared by MeetPrinceAhmad on X, Dreh articulated his commitment to the cause.

"I am going to be swimming the entire length of the Lagos Third Mainland Bridge to raise awareness and sensitise the public on mental health, suicide, and depression.

"It is 11.8 kilometres from the Mainland, Oworonshoki, to the Island of Adeniji Adenle. My years of experience in the aquatic realm is over a decade. And swimming for me, I can do anything and become anything I want to do with it," Dreh said.

The swimming enthusiast stressed the importance of seeking help when dealing with mental health issues.

"Mental health is a course that I am passionate about. Life can be insensitive, and I think it is okay to ask for help. Your life can stay positive with a twinkle of an eye. Stay alive to witness it," he said.

Coach Dreh also shared that in his journey, he had had to deal with mental health in the past.

"Swimming was a lifeline for me during my battles with mental health," he revealed.

"It gave me a sense of purpose and helped me find the strength to overcome my challenges. I want to share that message of hope and resilience with others."

Community Response and Support

Before undertaking the challenge, he met with the Lagos State Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Mobolaji Ogunlende, who expressed the government's support for his cause.

Support for Coach Dreh's endeavour also came from the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA).

Several organisations and individuals have praised Coach Dreh's efforts and called for continued support and action to address mental health issues in Nigeria.

His challenge has moved many concerned netizens to urge the government to invest more in mental health services and to raise public awareness about the importance of seeking help.

The Third Mainland Bridge, one of the longest bridges in Africa, has unfortunately gained notoriety as a common site for public suicides in Lagos.

With its daily traffic averaging 117,000 vehicles, it has sadly become a frequent location for suicide attempts in recent years. Serving as a major route from the Mainland to various Lagos areas, including Lagos Island, Victoria Island, Lekki, Ajah, and Epe, the bridge has seen several tragic incidents.

In March 2017, a medical doctor named Allwell Orji instructed his driver to stop on the bridge and then jump into the lagoon. Shortly after, Titilayo Momoh, a 65-year-old textile dealer burdened by debt, was rescued by police officers as she considered taking her own life. In November 2018, Sheriff Oladejo, an employee of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria, took advantage of a traffic jam caused by a broken-down vehicle to jump off the bridge.

In 2019, both an unemployed Accounting graduate and Ayinla Rilwan attempted suicide at the exact location. Still, they were fortunately rescued by the Rapid Response Squad and the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, respectively.

Adding to the list of tragic events, in August 2023, Fareeda Abdulkabir, also known as House of Phreedah, attempted to end her life due to marital issues and the breakdown of her two-month-old marriage. Witnesses managed to prevent the businesswoman from jumping, and she later revealed in a video that her actions were driven by the emotional pain of her failed marriage.