Liberia: National Election Commission Prepared for By-Elections in Nimba and Grand Gedeh Counties

Ganta — Madam Davidetta Brown Lansanah, the head of the National Election Commission (NEC), has announced that they are ready to conduct peaceful by-elections in Nimba and Grand Gedeh Counties.

The commissioner disclosed that out of the 19 candidates vying for the by-elections, four are senatorial candidates from Nimba County, while the remaining 15 are candidates vying for a representative position in one district in Grand Gedeh County.

She made the statement while addressing reporters on Radio Sletorwah, a local radio station in Ganta, Nimba County. She, alongside 19 electoral magisterial commissioners, as well as other commissioners from the National Election Commission, and international organizations, are currently in Ganta attending a four-day internal lessons learned conference for the 2023 general elections.

The internal lessons learned conference is themed: "Learning from Our Experiences to Improve Future Elections."

Our Nimba County correspondent covering the event listed the following international organizations witnessing the conference: Sweden Sverige, Irish Aid (Rialtas na hÉireann government of Ireland), the European Union, UN Women, The United Nations Development Program (UNDP), Democracy International, and USAID.

She explained that the four-day internal lessons learned conference will enable them to understand the challenges they faced during the recently concluded presidential and representative elections, and how the National Election Commission can improve on such issues.

"The National Election Commission plays a critical role in ensuring fair and efficient elections; workforce must behave in a manner representative of the institution. Collaboration with stakeholders is essential; the National Security and the National Election Commission must begin implementing punitive measures on political parties and staffers who contravene processes and procedures, among others."

Speaking further, Commissioner Davidetta Brown Lansanah disclosed that there were 14 thousand invalid votes cast during the recently concluded elections. She attributed the large number of invalid votes to the lack of education among voters. Commissioner Davidetta Brown Lansanah claimed that most voters are not educated.

She blamed the lack of education among Liberians for being a contributing factor and urged Liberians to pursue education to achieve a certain level of literacy.

Other commissioners at the conference extended thanks to the various electoral magistrates, as well as the rest of the election workers, for their professional conduct during the elections.