Nigeria: Tinubu to Attend Faye's Inauguration As Senegalese President

1 April 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)

President Bola Tinubu is set to attend the inauguration of Senegal's president-elect, Bassirou Faye, as substantive president in Dakar on Tuesday at the invitation of the West African country.

Mr Tinubu's spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, stated on Monday in Abuja that the president would leave Abuja for Dakar on Tuesday.

Mr Tinubu, chairperson of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Governments, will join other regional leaders at the event.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, and other senior government officials would accompany the President.

The president is expected to return to Nigeria after the conclusion of the inauguration, Mr Ngelale stated.

(NAN)

