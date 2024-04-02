Nigerian Troops Rescue Kidnapped NYSC Member, Eight Others - Official

2 April 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)

Mr Okeke said that 10 suspected kidnappers were arrested in the rescue of the victims.

The Joint Task Force (JTF) in the Niger Delta, Operation Delta Safe, says its troops on Monday rescued nine kidnap victims abducted by gunmen on 29 March along the Ugheli-Patani axis of the East-West road.

The Commander of the joint military force deployed to the Niger Delta, John Okeke, confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday night.

Mr Okeke said that 10 suspected kidnappers were arrested in the rescue of the victims who included an NYSC member and a Navy rating.

"In continuation to ensure safety of lives and property in the Niger Delta Region, the gallant troops of the Joint Task Force South South Operation Delta Safe (OPDS), comprising troops of Quick Response Force (QRF) of Headquarters OPDS, Land, Maritime and Air Components on Monday, April 1, 2024, rescued nine kidnap victims.

"The freed victims were kidnapped on 29 March 2024, along Patani-Ughelli Road in Delta State.

"During the rescue operation, 10 suspects in connection with the kidnap incident were arrested. Amongst the rescued victims is a Naval Rating and an NYSC member," Okeke said.

The JTF Commander subsequently warned criminal elements within the Niger Delta region to desist from their nefarious activities as there will be no haven for them in the region as troops will not leave any stone unturned in ensuring a conducive environment for the safety of lives and properties.

Mr Okeke also commended the troops for their gallantry and efforts in the rescue operation.

He urged the general public to always provide useful information to security agencies on criminal activities within their communities.

