Rwanda Achievements At 30 Crystal Clear, Says Kagame

President Paul Kagame has urged Rwandans to be proud and happy for the achievements registered in the last 30 years since the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, citing the need to draw strength from the inspiration and move steadily ahead.

The Head of State spoke on Monday, April 1, during a radio interview with local media. The discussion tackled different topics including the upcoming 30th commemoration of the Genocide against the Tutsi as well as Rwanda's transformational journey over the past 30 years.

Rwandans and the friends of Rwanda will, on April 7, commence weeklong activities to commemorate the planned tragic massacres that claimed more than one million lives in 100 days. This will be the 30th commemoration of the 1994 genocide.

When asked about some of the notable achievements registered in the last three decades, Kagame recognized the country's pace in its development, calling for more efforts to achieve "even more."

He said: "Just look at Rwanda today and compare it with a picture of 30 years ago. The achievements are self-explanatory."

"There was no life, only death spiralling over. There was no infrastructure, literally nothing to start from."

Kagame added that after working together in the struggle to make Rwanda a better country, Rwandans are now united in their resolve to give themselves dignity.

"Today people are united and no one is discriminated against in schools, in workplaces, people walk freely, and even more so, the country is on the right path."

On the economic front, Kagame highlighted that Rwanda's GDP has grown leaps and bounds, amounting to $15 billion up from only $2 billion in the last 30 years.

"I will not go into the small details, but generally if you look at the way of life, both in the cities and upcountry it has improved."

Kagame also said that while the worst is over, Rwandans should not be complacent because the struggle for dignity is equally tough.

"We are better off now and where we are heading is even better. The struggle ahead is about preserving the dignity we have already attained."

President Kagame emphasized that Rwandans will always endeavour to be what they want and not what others want them to be.