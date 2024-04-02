Kenya: Striking Doctors to Waiguru - We're Not Scared of Your Threats

Kisumu — Doctors participating in the strike within the Nyanza region have told off Council of Governors chairperson Ann Waiguru to keep off their affairs, urging her to refrain from issuing threats against them.

Dr. Sande Charo, the Secretary of the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists, and Dentists Union (KMPDU) Western branch, criticized Waiguru's involvement in the negotiations, describing her actions as overstepping her bounds.

"I witnessed the Governor entering the dialogue with threats directed at the doctors during the meeting between the Union and the national government. She lacks the authority," Charo stated.

Last week, Waiguru warned the striking doctors to end their strike and return to work promptly, cautioning them of potential repercussions for their actions.

Charo accused Waiguru of mishandling doctors in her county and asserted that she lacks the credibility to intervene in the ongoing discussions aimed at resolving the strike.

"She is among the Governors who have been obstructing progress in the health sector," Charo emphasized.

Addressing the press in Kisumu on Tuesday at the start of a protest march organized by doctors from the Nyanza region, Charo criticized Waiguru's track record of disregarding court orders pertaining to matters concerning doctors in her jurisdiction.

"She has disregarded legal directives, including court orders and directives from the Public Service Commission," Charo added.

He urged the national government to ensure that Governors who have obstructed efforts to resolve previous disputes with doctors are not permitted to participate in negotiations for the talks to yield positive outcomes.

Furthermore, he expressed support for Health Cabinet Secretary Wafula Nakhumicha's proposal to review the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) signed in 2017, emphasizing the importance of safeguarding the terms outlined in the agreement.

"While reviewing the CBA is essential, it must address inflation, and we will not accept any downgrades," Charo asserted.

The protest commenced at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Sports Ground before proceeding to Oginga Odinga Street and then State House Road towards Prosperity Building.

Dr. Steve Ndonga, the Chairman of KMPDU's Nyanza branch, led the procession, with doctors brandishing placards and blowing whistles to amplify their demands.

Ndonga reiterated that they would only return to work upon the implementation of the CBA signed seven years ago, among other stipulated issues.

"We urge the registration of our new CBA in court to prevent future strikes," Ndonga urged.

He emphasized that threats would not facilitate the resolution of the industrial dispute and cautioned government officials and Governors against resorting to intimidation tactics, urging them to abide by labor laws.

Among the demands put forth by KMPDU are the placement of intern doctors, promotions, provision of medical cover, and reimbursement of post-graduate fees. Additionally, doctors are seeking study leave, particularly for those serving in counties.

Dr. Davji Atellah, the Secretary-General of KMPDU, highlighted that the doctors' demands are documented in the CBA, which has yet to be enacted.

The signing of the CBA ensued after a protracted nationwide doctors' strike that endured for 100 days and led to the arrest of the then KMPDU union leadership, led by Dr. Ouma Oluga.

In the CBA, the government committed to posting intern doctors, hiring, promoting, and reassigning doctors, as well as providing medical coverage, among other concessions.