Kenya: Kindiki Outlaws KMPDU Strike Citing Court Order, Sanctions Crackdown

Nairobi — Interior Cabinet Secretary, Kithure Kindiki, has outlawed the KMPDU-led doctors' strike, citing a court order.

Kindiki termed defiance among the striking health workers as unacceptable.

He criticized disregard for the court's directive by the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU), condemning intimidation and threats against doctors who have elected to continue working.

"The participants in the unlawful industrial action have repeatedly threatened to disrupt service delivery in health institutions, to interfere with the daily activities of the non-participating health workers, and to undermine public order generally," CS Kindiki stated.

The Interior Cabinet Secretary emphasized that the government will not condone any protests or actions that defy legal boundaries and court orders, viewing such acts as a challenge to the nation's constitutional framework.

Kindiki directed rigorous enforcement to protect medical professionals who have chosen not to participate in the strike.

"Law enforcement agencies are directed to ensure strict maintenance of law and order to protect the general public and the health workers who have chosen to obey the court order by providing services pending the resolution of the labour dispute," the Interior CS instructed.

Kindiki highlighted that on April 3, 2024, the Employment and Labour Relations Court ordered all parties in the healthcare dispute to engage in conciliation and negotiations within two weeks and submit a memorandum of understanding to the court, outlining the minimum service guarantees in public health institutions.

The announcement came as the doctors' strike entered its fourth week, with no resolution in sight.

