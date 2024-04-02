Gambia: Hagie Gai Foundation Donates to Physically Challenged

31 March 2024
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Nelson Manneh

The Hagie Gai Drammeh Foundation for the Physically Challenged with support from a philanthropist has on Tuesday, 26th March 2024, donated a total of D 86,000 to forty-three Physically Challenged Persons.

The donation took place at the Independence Stadium in Bakau where each of the beneficiaries received D2, 000.

The cash was donated to the beneficiaries by a philanthropy who wishes to remain anonymous and was facilitated by Hagie Gai Drammeh Foundation for the Physically Challenged.

Mr Hagi Drammeh the founder of the foundation said the gesture came at a time when people are mostly in need of it, especially the physically challenged individuals.

"In the holy month everybody, especially the physically challenged, struggled a lot to provide for themselves, this cash support will take them a long way," he noted.

He said this is the second year that this anonymous philanthropist has assisted people who are physically challenged through the Hagie Gai Drammeh Foundation for the Physically Challenged.

He called on other philanthropists to come to the aid of people who are physically challenged. "Anybody who wants to donate, can reach out to our foundation."

Hagie Gai Drammeh Foundation (HGDF) is a non-profitable organisation that is established to promote and improve the lives of differently abled people.

