Nigeria: Gunmen Abduct Taraba Varsity Students

Two students of Federal University Wukari, Taraba state, have been abducted.

Kidnappers had stormed a students' hostel located outside the campus at about 10.30pm on Monday and abducted the students.

The victims are said to be a male and female from Microbiology and Economics Departments of the University.

Daily Trust gathered that the students hostel is located along Wukari-Zaki Biam road.

Police Public Relations Officer of the University, Mrs Adore Auwudu, confirmed the incident, saying security and youths had been mobilized and were on the trail of the kidnappers.

During the pre-convocation press conference recently, the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Jude Sammani Rabo, complained that lack of adequate hostel accommodation for students in the university was putting their live at risk.

When contacted via telephone, Taraba State Police Commissioner, David lloyanomon, did not answer calls but sent a text message, saying, " In a meeting, send a message please!"

In his reply to text message sent, the CP said, "l need to confirm if they are students, please."

Taraba is one of the states affected by the high level of insecurity in the country.