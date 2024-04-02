Nigeria: Deputy Police Commissioner Found Dead in Apartment

A Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Gbolahan Olugbemi, has been found dead in his house in Ogbomosho, Oyo State.

Olugbemi, who was of the Lagos Police Command, had gone to celebrate the Easter holidays.

The senior police officer who was celebrated for his role during the #EndSARS protest died in a mysterious circumstance.

The incident has thrown officers attached to Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) into instant mourning.

When Daily Trust visited FCID office in Lagos, officers were seen in groups of twos and threes discussing the incident.

But the police through the FCID spokesperson, ASP Aminat Mayegun, have said that they were going to investigate his death, adding that the former Personal Assistant to late DIG Israel Ajao and late CP Young Arebamen could not have committed suicide as being rumoured.

A police source at FCID said some persons would be invited for questioning over the incident. Among them are those who first saw his corpse.

"This is to ascertain where the deceased went to before his death, who was with him at the time he entered his room, including who had his two handsets as of the time of death," the source said.

However, insider sources said the body of the 50-year-old Police officer was reportedly found alone in his mansion.

A United Nations medalist in Law Enforcement and Administration, Olugbemi had served as the ADC to the late Oyo State Governor, Alao Akala.

He was Divisional Police Officer at Ilupeju, Area Commander at Ajah in Lagos.

He had received training in Terrorism and Counter-Terrorism in Operations, had received several awards in Nigeria and abroad, and he had been celebrated in the media for several good deeds in the course of his career.

Olugbemi was a graduate of the University of Lagos and the Olabisi Onabanjo University respectively.