Nigeria: Gov Eno to PDP - Receive All Returning Members

GOVERNOR Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has advised the ward leaders of his party, the People's Democratic Party, PDP, across the 368 wards in the state to open their doors to receive all returning members back to the party.

Eno gave the advice while addressing PDP Ward meeting in his hometown Ibiakpan Obotim Ward2 center, Nsit Ubium local government areas at the weekend.

He explained that the purpose of the ward meetings was to afford the party leadership the opportunity to receive the returnees to the party as well as reinforce the support base of the party across the wards.

These were contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Uyo, by the Publicity Secretariat of the Akwa Ibom State chapter of the PDP.

His words: "It has been a good outing. We intend to continue to build the party at the grassroots, to continue to work for our state and also to continue to support our President at the centre.

"We have finished elections and people want to come back to the party. I believe they have seen, that the PDP- led government is responsible ; they are conviced that this government has capacity and they are coming back on their own volition, without being pushed.

"As a good father and as a responsible party, we have to open our doors to everyone, because Akwa Ibom is a PDP State. From time, it has always been.

"The purpose of the ward meeting across the 368 wards is to afford the leadership of the PDP in the state the opportunity to receive the mass of people who have been thronging back to the party lately. So we need to increase our membership, and continue to show capacity"

The Governor who expressed delight over the number of members so far returned to the party just after one year of the last general election, stressed that the development indicates that Akwa Ibom remains the stronghold of the PDP.

In his brief remarks the PDP Chairman of Ibiakpan-Obotim Ward2, Mr. Ukpong Michael, urged the party faithful to continue to support Governor Eno's administration because it has demonstrated capacity and competence.