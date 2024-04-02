Nigeria: Justice System - Many Languishing in Prisons for Minor Offences, NGO Tells FG

A non governmental organisation, Prestige Elite Club of Nigeria, has urged the Federal Government to expedite actions in improving the country's justice system, stressing that many individuals with minor offences were suffering in correctional centres.

Speaking in Lagos during a visit to the Kirikiri Maximum Security Prison to celebrate Easter with inmates, a member of the club, Mr Victor Mgboji, said if the country's justice system was faster in cases adjudication, it could help ensure that prisoners were released as and when due.

Mgboji said although the country's justice system was making progress, there was a need to ensure that swift mechanisms were put in place for cases to be resolved in due time.

Mgboji said: "We are a work in progress. With time, we will get things right. For us at Prestige, it is our mandate to see how we can assist inmates. It is something we would work on, see how we can get the inmates with minor cases out. The system is not perfect, but it will get better with time.

"What is important is the welfare of the inmates. Before anything, they need to be taken care of. Some of them are awaiting trial, some of them are here on minor offences, and the law presumes someone innocent until proven guilty. Government can also look into ways by which some cases are determined quickly. There are those who are here for minor offences because the courts keep adjourning their cases. If our justice system is a bit quicker, it can help to ensure that prisoners are released in good time."

Also speaking on what motivated their visit, President of the organisation, Mr Anthony Ukhun, said: "Sometime in October 2023, we were discussing possible projects. In December 2023 when we had our end of year party, we brought an orphanage home to celebrate with us. At the end of the celebration, someone was happy with what he saw, hence prompting him to challenge me that something should be done for the prison. That was how the project was born.

"Aside from bringing over 2,000 packs of food, we gave them toiletries, bathing soap, toothbrush and bathroom slippers. We brought five different items. In reality, FG has the capacity to provide all of these things, but will FG provide it? Maybe not. It is left for well-meaning humanitarian organisations like us to see how best we can do what we can. We have sponsors that if we approach, they may be willing to partner with us to provide those ICT equipment, so we will go back to our sponsors to let them know the inmates' requests."

On his part, Project Director of the club, Mr Dennis Nwosu, said: "The idea behind it is to let those in the correctional centre know that they are not alone, and there are people out there who think about them always.

"What people perceive about them is not what we have seen. What we saw was completely different. Now, most of them have the opportunity to study at the National Open University, NOUN, which is a wonderful thing. It is a wonderful package from government. When they are out, they have a certificate that can enable them to seek a better life.

"From my observation, it is a peaceful community. A community of individuals, who believe that even though they did something bad, they will return to society as a better person."