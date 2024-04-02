Liberia: Nimbaians Descend On VP Koung

Nimba County — Vice President Jeremiah Kpan Koung has been criticized by the people of Nimba for allegedly abandoning several projects in the county while he served in the Legislature.

Disappointing citizens told reporters that since they elected Koung first in the House and then in the Senate, where he spent three years before becoming Vice President, he had never completed any project initiated.

They named two school projects he earmarked when he was in the House that never took off the ground. Then, he went to the Senate, where he allegedly broke ground for the construction of various projects. This encouraged them to embrace his dream for the Senate, but after he got elected as senator, those projects never saw the light of day.

Two disappointed citizens, Emmanuel Suah and Ericson Dahn, referred to those projects as campaign promises that the former senator, now Vice President Koung, used to fool Nimbaians into voting for him.

They specifically named proposed elementary schools and clinics that the former lawmaker should have constructed after he broke ground over six years ago, including bridges, a town hall, a maternal waiting home, and theaters.

However, responding to the citizens' concerns when he appeared on a community radio station in the county, the chief of the office staff of the Vice President, Prince Mankalo Gbieu, announced that those projects would shortly start and be completed.

Prince assured that Vice President Koung was resolved to complete every project he had initiated fully. Editing by Jonathan Browne