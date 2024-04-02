Nigeria: Ex-Gov Akala's ADC Found Dead in Ogbomoso Home

A Deputy Commissioner of Police serving under the Lagos State Police Command, DCP Gbolahan Oyedemi, has been found dead in his private home in Ogbomoso, Oyo State.

DCP Oyedemi served as the Aide de Camp (ADC) to a former governor of Oyo State, Late Christopher Adebayo Alao Akala, in 2006.

The deceased, a native of Ogbomoso, had visited the town for the Easter celebration last weekend from Lagos before the incident.

Credible sources told LEADERSHIP on Tuesday morning that his body was found hanging in the house on Monday, suggesting he probably committed suicide.

"He came with his aides and we heard that he discharged them to go celebrate Easter with their respective families only to hear that he committed suicide yesterday (Monday)," a former aide to late Governor Akala, who had served at the same time with DCP Oyedemi, told our correspondent.

"He was formerly staying with his mother in the same house be built for her around Randa area of Ogbomoso, later he built another house located at Petros Academy Street, Federal Lowcost area and he thereafter moved to the new building. He was unmarried," another source stated.

As at the time of this report, efforts to speak to the spokespersons of both Lagos and Oyo State Police Commands proved abortive.