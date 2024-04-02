Nigeria: Hon. Ekene Donates N20 Million to 8 NLO Clubs

Member, representing Chikun/Kajuru Federal Constituency, Hon. Ekene Abubakar Adams, has donated N20 million to the eight clubs from Kaduna State that will be playing the Nationwide League One (NLO) expected to kick off this month across the country.

Ekene, who is the chairman of the House of Representatives committee on sports, announced the donation during a media parley with members of the Sport's Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Kaduna State chapter, amongst other sport stakeholders at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna.

He disclosed that the said amount will be given to the Kaduna State Football Association (FA) to be shared for the eight teams accordingly, adding that he is committed towards contributing his quota to sports growth and development in Kaduna State.

The astute sports administrator turned politician, who qualified his team, Kada City, to the Premier League, urged the various teams to put up their best in the competition, stressing that the donation is to assist them in logistics during the games,

"We will do everything humanly possible to support the teams in order for them to do well in the forthcoming competition, For that reason, I am supporting the eight teams with the sum of N20 million naira for their logistics.

"I desire good things for sport in Kaduna State, we have 8 teams that are competing in the NLO, and as the House Committee Chairman on Sports, from Kaduna State here, I want the team to do very well to the best of their abilities.

"Under my administration, we are trying to do everything differently as a seasoned administrator. I have played, I have managed and I can say that I have risen to the peak of my career in sport. We are now the one in government so if the previous government was doing anything wrong, we are to correct those mistakes and carry everyone along." He said.