Nigeria: Wanted Man, 80, Arrested After 27 Years On the Run

2 April 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)

An 80-year-old man has been arrested at an airport after 27 years on the run, British police said on Tuesday.

Richard Burrows, who is accused of historic sexual abuse of children, was arrested at Heathrow on Thursday after returning to the UK from Thailand, a spokesman for Cheshire Police said.

The force said he has been wanted since December 1997 when he failed to attend Chester Crown Court to face trial for two counts of buggery and 11 counts of indecent assault.

The charges relate to alleged abuse between 1969 and 1971, reported to have taken place at a children's home in Congleton, Cheshire, and in the West Midlands.

Detective Eleanor Atkinson, from Cheshire Police, said: "Our determination to locate Burrows has not faltered over the past 27 years and his arrest marks a significant step forward in this case and the beginning of closure for all those involved.

"I would like to thank the public for the information that they have provided over the years during our search for Burrows and I hope that his arrest provides some reassurance.

"I also hope that his arrest acts as a warning to any other wanted suspects - demonstrating that no matter how long you hide, we will find you and you will be arrested."

Efforts to locate Burrows since his disappearance have included a Crimewatch appeal in 1998.

Duncan Burrage, National Crime Agency (NCA) international liaison officer in Thailand, said: "Utilising our international network and working closely with Cheshire Police colleagues, we have been able to track down a fugitive wanted in connection to extremely serious allegations."

Burrows has been remanded in custody and is expected to appear at Chester Crown Court, the police spokesman said. (dpa/NAN)

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.