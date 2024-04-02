Liberia: Cece United Relegated to Second Division

Monrovia — After a wretched campaign in which they had three different managers and lost 15 of their 24 league matches so far , Cece United will be playing Second Division football next season.

It is a remarkable fall from grace for a side that shocked the Liberian football by gaining promotion from the fourth division than third division and got promoted to the second and first division in two years.

The Saye Town based club Cece United relegation was confirmed when LPRC Oilers forced uniteto a 2-2 draw.

Robin Hney scored a brace for the Youthful Cece United who fought to secure all three points but the Oil Boys of LPRC mounted pressure and got the equalizer to the disappointment of the Cece United fans.

Friday result means Cece United has join NPA Anchors as the confirmed relegated teams so far. They are second from bottom with 17 points from 24 games.

Following the announcement of the United relegation it's Chief Executive Officer Pawala Janyan said going down to the second division is a new chapter in the club's history and they will bounce back stronger.

"Yesterday's result is not the end of our story; it's a chapter in our journey. Despite the fall, my heart still swells with pride for our team. We've faced our share of challenges, but through it all, we've shown resilience, determination, and unwavering spirit. Together, we'll rise from this setback, stronger and more united than ever before,"

"I'm pleading to each and every one of you to stay together, to stand by our side, and to help bring our team back to the first division. With our passion and dedication, there's nothing we can't achieve,".

"The road ahead may be tough, but with our collective effort and belief in one another, we will overcome every obstacle. Here's to the next chapter, filled with triumphs and victories. We are champions in spirit, and our best days are yet to come," he wrote on the club official page.