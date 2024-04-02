Liberia: Cassell Kuoh Distributes Assorted Food Items to Muslim Community in Observance of Ramadan

Monrovia — The Chief Executive Officer of the Kuoh Foundation and Academy, Cassell Kuoh, has distributed assorted food items to several mosques across Montserrado County in observance of the holy month of Ramadan.

The assorted food items, which were being distributed through the Kuoh Foundation and Academy, include 1000 bags of 25kg rice and 80 cartons of cooking oil, worth $30,000 United States Dollars.

The items were intended to support Muslims during the month-long fasting period. Accordingly, over 40 mosques benefited from his philanthropic gesture, with each mosque being provided 25 bags of rice and two cartons of cooking oil.

Presenting the items, Kuoh asserted that during the time he was incarcerated in the US for seven years, the prayers of both Muslims and Christians initiated his release from prison.

He emphasized that since his incarceration, he has been inspired to change his humanitarian tendencies of assisting individuals and decided to extend it to the religious community.

According to him, the Foundation would ensure that the Islamic community across Montserrado is provided with food items to break their fast while offering their prayers to relieve the nation.

Kuoh emphasized that though he comes from a Christian faith, he believes in the oneness of religions, stressing that Muslims have played a significant role in maintaining peace over the past 20 years.

Kuoh said, "We are building a foundation that will cater to the needy. We are focusing on the religious community, hospitals, and other groups that sincerely need assistance. Our primary focus is to ensure we save lives."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Religion Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He added, "I am trying to be better than who I was before. People say Cassell is a good man, but my good was done to individuals. This time around, I am trying to do good to the religious community, institutions, and things that will help the mass population."

Sheikh Abubakar Sumawore, Grand Mufti of Liberia, receiving his items, appreciated Kuoh on behalf of the entire Muslim community in the country.

Sumawore said the gesture is the first domestic and national gift that his mosque has received from officials and non-officials of the government.

He offered prayers, stressing that during the month of Ramadan, the value of good deeds is increased by Allah, thereby blessing Kuoh to be relieved from all of his distress and problems that may be present now or expected to come.

Sumawore said, "May Allah protect you now and later. And may Allah make your future targets flexible for you."