Liberia: Pastor Russell, Daughter of Bai T. Moore, Dedicates Clinic in Marshall

Monrovia — A Liberian pastor based in the United States and daughter of renowned poet Bai T. Moore, Jacquelyn Moore Russell, has opened a newly constructed clinic in Ben Town, Marshall Township, Margibi County.

The clinic, named "Shepherds International Outreach Network Clinic," is expected to have a positive impact on the lives of residents who lack basic healthcare for women and children.

Some residents of the Old Field community in Ben Town expressed significant relief that the clinic will bring to them.

Attending the dedication, they expressed gratitude to Pastor Russell and the Shepherds International family for constructing a maternal and child health service center in their area.

The residents further emphasized their excitement that the healthcare facility has finally been opened nearby to ease the constraints that sick people and pregnant women go through, especially at night.

Giving an overview of the clinic, Pastor Russell said the project is the result of her vision since the age of 12 to assist the needy.

She stated that it was her late mother who reawakened the vision to construct meaningful projects to assist people around the world.

She emphasized that after acquiring the land, she noticed the absence of a hospital or clinic while the roads from home to the main streets were deplorable when emergency situations occurred.

She maintained that the institution decided to explore the avenue to build a clinic with the assistance of Mr. Hun-Bun Nathan Tulay, one of the brainchildren of the project.

Pastor Russell stated that she believes this clinic will have a profound impact on the residents, thereby providing much-needed medical services.

She said, "This clinic will cater to the needs of the community when it comes to their health and their spiritual needs. We will cater to their needs and provide whatever assistance they need."

"We brought some microscopes so that we will be able to run some tests, such as calorie counts, diabetes, and liver checks, for the community."

She further stated that Shepherds International has a five-year plan to construct a 50-bedroom hospital as part of stage two of the project.

She encouraged residents to make maximum use of the clinic to take preventive measures for their health.

She added, "We will first start with the maternity hospital, pediatrics, and then graduate to another level. Come and get checked; don't overlook your health; come and check what is going on with you," she said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Addressing House Speaker J. Fonati Koffa, he said he was impressed to see an ordinary person doing an extraordinary thing by building a clinic that will cater to the needs of the people in the area.

Speaker Koffa lauded Pastor Russell and other partners for supporting the government's effort in providing better healthcare for its people.

He further pledged the caucus' commitment to collaborating with healthcare authorities in whatever way to help rehabilitate the road leading to the clinic.

He said, "It's heartening to see individuals taking such proactive steps to address healthcare needs in their communities."

Presenting the keys earlier, Tulay described the Shepherds International Outreach Network Clinic as a major boost for Marshall Residents, noting that it will significantly affect the well-being of the citizens of Ben Town and its surroundings.

Mr. Tulay praised Pastor Russell and the Shepherds for the gesture, putting the cost of the facility at more than US$81,000.00.

He described the clinic as a major priority while calling on other partners to help rehabilitate the road that leads to the only clinic in the area.