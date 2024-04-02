Liberia: USAID Funded Health Entrepreneurship Program Graduates Second Cohort in Monrovia

Monrovia — The Entrepreneurship Advancement Leveraging Research program (HEALR) from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), has completed training its second cohort in Liberia.

The Health Innovation and Entrepreneurship activity is part of the USAID-funded Bridge-U: Applying Research for a Healthy Liberia, project at the University of Liberia's College of Health Sciences.

The program from USAID aims to strengthen the health board and the primary objective is to strengthen the health sector.

Speaking during the graduating ceremony in Congo Town, Madam Lila Kerr, the project Director of the Center for Teaching, Learning, and Innovation (CTLI) expressed delight that her team is celebrating another milestone of the Health Entrepreneurship Advancement Leveraging Research program.

Miss Kerr pointed out, "We are delighted to celebrate the second cohort of the Creation program with this closing ceremony, awards, and dinner."

CTLI Director added that around this few years ago, Bridge-U supported ULCHS to launch the Center for Teaching, Learning, and Innovation.

She added: "The participants were eager to learn, and tanks to the judges for taking up their time to select the participants."

Moreover, the Center houses various programs that enrich academic activities at the college, to strengthen the health workforce pipeline and ultimately the health system.

Miss Kerr added, "These programs range from faculty development and research projects to clinical simulation education and the activity that brings us here today,"

Presenting the certificate to the graduating students, Dr. Plenseh Paye McClain, CTLI Deputy Director, said it is interesting how people have been able to come up with ideas in the past months that are going to be scaled up to support the economy.

She expressed great joy to celebrate the second cohort of the Creation program with the closing ceremony and urged the students to get others involved into the short term training.

For their part, the graduates appreciated their mentors for pushing them far, saying beyond the class, they maintained a good relationship.

"Before starting this program, many of us had ideas, but [not] compared to [the] knowledge gained now. However, we want to appreciate Mr. Mentors for pushing us very hard," they said in one voice.